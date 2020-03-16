GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) Amid the coronavirus outbreak, and following President Trump's recommendation of limiting social gatherings to ten or less people, several cities are making adjustments to ensure the safety of their employees and the community.
Monday, the City of Greer announced several temporary modifications to their city services. This includes asking those in the community who conduct business with City of Greer offices to do so by phone, email or online.
However, at this time, city facilities will remain open - they'll just be increasing cleaning measures, including daily fumigation and requiring employees to wash their hands after every transaction.
“Social distancing is an accommodation that we’re willing to make to maintain our daily operations,” Greer City Administrator Ed Driggers said. “Any business we can conduct electronically, we’re encouraging our employees and customers to do so.”
City officials say extra sanitizing equipment has been installed for visitors of any offices.
Services like curbside residential trash and recyclables collection will continue on their regular schedules. The Buncombe Street recycling center will also operate on a normal schedule.
Right now, how city-sponsored community events and public meetings will be conducted is still being evaluated based on attendance and participation. Following South Carolina Governor McMaster's request that all public schools in the state be closed for the remainder of March, Greer City School after-school programs, recreation programs, as well as athletic practices and games will be suspended until further notice.
Senior programs will also be suspended.
Two of the City's major spring events have also been canceled:
- The Eggtastic Easter Event scheduled for April 4 at Greer City Park
- The Greer Goes Global International Festival scheduled for April 18 at Greer City Park
Other temporary adjustments within the City of Greer are as follows:
- Jury trials and traffic court are suspended until further notice
- CenterG electric shuttles have suspended until further notice
- City officials will continue to coordinate with health officials to make decisions about other public events. Announcements about those events will be posted on the City’s website and social media platforms.
- Private events scheduled at the Events Center at Greer City Hall and Cannon Centre will be held at the discretion of the event sponsor.
- Travel to training and conferences has been suspended for City employees. Also any employees who displays coronavirus symptoms or suspects he or she may have been exposed to the virus is expected to self-quarantine.
City officials ask that residents do their part in helping prevent the spread of the virus by practicing safe, recommended precautions like washing their hands and avoiding close contact with anyone who may be sick.
