SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Seneca city officials say this year's 4th of July Celebration this weekend will look different than previous years, all because of COVID-19.
While the festivities aren't canceled, the city is implementing a slew of changes and recommendations to keep attendees safe. The biggest change will be in how people are seated and allowed in to Gignilliat Field.
The first major change the city is making is limited attendance at the field to capacity. Once capacity is reached, the gates will close. Masks are recommended, and friend/family groups setting up close to the stage will be asked to set up within pre-marked squares for the festivities. Anyone sitting in grassy areas outside the stage area will be asked to set up groups eight feet apart.
The bleacher section will also see "No Sitting" zones marked with blue stripes. Attendees can sit in any bleacher sections that is not restricted. If you don't want to go the field, there are other locations nearby you can watch the fireworks at while parked.
The city will also set up hand sanitizer/hand washing stations and ask attendees to use them frequently. You should also bring your own sanitizer and other personal protective equipment as needed.
City leaders urge citizens to make their own decision on attending.
The gates open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, and fireworks will start around 9:30 p.m.
