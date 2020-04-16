SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Seneca is partnering with the Seneca YMCA to offer shower facilities to residents affected by the recent tornado.
In a press release, the city says the facilities will be available beginning Friday, April 17. A total of 13 showers are available. Three of those are individual shower rooms with toilets the city says is suitable for a small family.
The showers will be available from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. and from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. The YMCA is located on 370 Memorial Drive. You must schedule a shower time by calling 864-885-2731. You're asked not to just show up as there may not be availability when you arrive.
The Seneca Municipal Court is overseeing the project and will schedule volunteers to man the stations. Due to restrictions under COVID-19, disinfection measures will be in place after each use, and on-site social distancing will be enforced. The city asks if possible to bring your own toiletries and towels, but they will be provided if you do not have them.
If you need transportation, call the court at 864-885-2731.
Citizens who want to donate clean and/or new towels, soap, shampoo, or other hygiene products can take them to the front door of the municipal court at Seneca Old Town Hall, located at 225 E. N. 1st Street.
