SENECA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Seneca said showers for tornado victims will no longer be available at the Seneca YMCA after 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
The city announced on April 17 that 13 showers were available at the facility for use at scheduled times.
Showers are still available at Utica Baptist Church from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. the city said. Citizens must bring all supplies to use the shower. No one will be permitted access after 8:30 p.m.
Call Lindsey Laye at 864-280-3277 for additional info on showers
