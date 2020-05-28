SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, kids in Simpsonville can get back out to their favorite playgrounds again after nearly a month of being shut down.
According to the City of Simpsonville, the playgrounds will be re-opened on Saturday, May 30, the latest part of the staggered re-opening of the city's parks and outdoor areas amidst COVID-19. As part of the playgrounds re-opening, public restrooms and shelters will also re-open, and the Heritage Park Railway replica locomotive train will be included Saturday.
“Public health is the top priority for the City of Simpsonville and Parks & Recreation Department, and that has guided us in deciding what to reopen and when to do so,” said Parks & Recreation director Robbie Davis.
The public is now able to rent shelters again by calling 864-967-9533 to reserve them.
The city also notes that Park Hop, the free scavenger hunt that spans across Greenville County, is in full swing for the summer. Click here to register.
