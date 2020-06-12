CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Jeff Kallin with Clemson Athletics says that 128 student athletes began to take part in the first element of their return plans.
After a recommended 14 day social distancing period, the student athletes have undergone physicals to see if they may return.
Clemson’s fall sport student-athletes, including Men’s and Women’s Soccer and Volleyball are preparing to return to campus to begin activity in mid-June.
Below are the numbers of tested individuals and athletes:
- Staff working directly with student-athletes: Total tested: 41; Positive: 0
- Football: Total tested: 104; Positive: 2
- Men’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 1
- Women’s Basketball: Total tested: 12; Positive: 0
- Total: Tested: 169; Positive: 3
Kallin says required in-person summer athletics activities in Football, Men's Basketball, and Women's Basketball are precluded through June 30.
