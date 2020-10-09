CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics says 12 student-athletes have tested positive after the latest round of COVID-19 testing.
The department released a news update Friday announcing the positive cases. From October 2 through October 8, Clemson Athletics says they completed 1,335 tests on both student-athletes and staff. The student-athletes made up the bulk of the 15 total positive tests that came back, meaning three staff members also tested positive.
Clemson Athletics notes since June 1, students and staff have completed a total of 8,770 COVID-19 PCR tests. So far, there have been 156 positive results; 121 student-athletes and 35 staff. No hospitalizations have been required.
