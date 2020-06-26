CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University's athletics department says as of Friday, the department is tracking 19 new COVID-19 cases, most of them being members of the football team.
According to the department, 14 of the new cases identified are football student-athletes. One case was confirmed to be a staff member, while the remaining four cases are attributed to other student-athletes. This announcement comes one week after the initial update on June 19 announcing the first set of cases.
Thus far, no student-athlete or staff member that has tested positive for the virus has required hospitalization, and about half of the cases have been asymptomatic.
The department says they've completed 430 tests for the virus for both staff and student-athletes. The total positive caseload now stands at 47, with the new 19 cases currently active.
Clemson says they have notified the affected individuals and have had them isolated for at least 10 days. Known close contacts are also asked to self-quarantine for at least 14 days and are unable to participate in voluntary activity during that period.
