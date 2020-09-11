CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson’s athletics department says 19 more student-athletes have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
On Friday, Clemson associate athletic director Jeff Kallin released the update to the media. He said the athletic department completed 1,013 COVID-19 tests during its latest rounds of screening of student-athletes and staff. A total of 24 individuals tested positive, including the 19 student-athletes from across nine sports.
Kallin said Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 3,825 COVID-19 PCR tests and with 102 positive results. Of those 102, 84 were student-athletes and 18 were staff.
Kallin said there have been no hospitalizations.
The associate athletic director said Clemson's fall sport programs have begun the weekly screening protocols as they prepare for competition, as outlined by the ACC and NCAA recommendations.
