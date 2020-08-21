CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson's athletics department says a recent round of testing for the novel coronavirus turned up no positive results for student-athletes involved in fall sports, including football.
In a news release Friday, the department noted the recent round saw 461 people in the department get tested, which included both student-athletes and staff members. While no student-athletes returned a positive result, five staff members did test positive for COVID-19.
Clemson Athletics says since June 1, 1,513 COVID-19 PCR tests have been conducted. 60 individuals have tested positive, but so far no hospitalizations have been required. Since July 10, there was one positive result for a member of the football team.
The department says they have implemented weekly screening protocols as recommended by the ACC and NCAA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.