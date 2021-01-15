CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics says seven more people in their department have tested positive for COVID-19.
The department says five staff members and two student-athletes came back positive in the most recent round of testing. That means of the 1,465 PCR tests completed between January 8 and January 14, 0.5% came back positive.
Clemson Athletics says 26,920 PCR tests have been completed since June 1, 2020. So far, 253 positive results have come back, meaning 0.9% have been positive. Of those 253 positive results, 177 were attributed to student-athletes while 76 were attributed to staff. No member of the department has been hospitalized.
