CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics says three more student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing for the virus.
The department says from Oct. 30 through Nov. 6, 1,377 PCR tests were completed on both student-athletes and staff. Four individuals total tested positive, meaning about 0.3% of those tests came back positive.
Since June 1, Clemson Athletics says it was completed more than 14,000 PCR tests for the virus. 181 positive results thus far have come back positive, most of those being student-athletes. No hospitalizations have been reported.
