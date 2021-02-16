CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Madie Lee is the GM of 356 Sushi in downtown Clemson, a place she says she hardly recognizes anymore.
“The stark contrast of what it was, and what it currently is, it’s just crazy," Lee said.
She says COVID-19 restrictions that have businesses – but bars in particular – very hard.
“We make this downtown strip what it is," she remarked. “And if we are gone...then what is down here anymore?”
That’s why she says she supports a petition that’s currently circulating, which asks the City Council to lessen some restrictions to limit certain behaviors and capacity rules.
“I think we can provide them an environment where they can have fun and be safe," she said of the mostly students who enter 356.
In a statement, Clemson city councilman Bob Brookover said that the city's ordinance regarding drinking and dining restrictions is not significantly more restrictive than the Governor's COVID-19 executive order.
Brookover also says he believes missed some misinformation about extra restrictions is being blown out of proportion.
Governor McMaster's order states that masks should be worn unless eating or drinking, and that social distancing needs to be kept until seated. Clemson‘s ordinance also says that you must be seated to be served and to drink.
“What can we do for us to provide an environment where our locals win, our students win, our bar owners win, and our city wins?" Lee asked.
Lee says she understands the need for safety. But she also wonders if small mandated differences might deserve a closer look – as opposed to blanketed enforcement.
“It’s more about communication to our community members,” she said.
One suggestion City Council came up with Monday night had to do with Clemson's city administrator forming a “reopening commission,” which would examine how to bring people back into the downtown area in a greater capacity and look at how mandates are enforced; finding ways to do it all safely is the top priority.
