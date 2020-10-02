CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Athletics on Friday announced 14 new positive COVID-19 tests within their athletic department.
Eight student athletes tested positive for the coronavirus, the other six cases came from staff.
The new cases come from a total of 1,033 tests conducted from September 25 to October 1, resulting in a percent positive rate of 1.4 percent.
Clemson Athletics says that out of the 138 positive results since testing began on June 1, no cases have required hospitalization.
