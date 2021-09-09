CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - If you plan on going to a Clemson football game soon and are wanting to get vaccinated, here's your chance to do both.
DHEC is partnering with Clemson University to offer free vaccinations at Littlejohn Coliseum on game day.
Officials said the clinic will be open four hours before kick-off near the TigerTown Tailgate on the southeast corner of Littlejohn on Sept. 11 and Sept. 18.
Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson are the only vaccines that will be available, according to officials. Moderna will not be offered.
