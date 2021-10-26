CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced its updated mask requirements as the trend of Covid-19 positive tests remain low.
The university said daily positivity rates have gone down to 0.2 percent but masks will continue to be required in classrooms, labs, shared learning areas, and shared office spaces, and on university and public transportation.
There is an update where masks will no longer be required in dining halls, recreational areas, large atriums, residence halls, and university programs held in non-university buildings, according to the university.
“First and foremost, we thank our students, faculty, and staff who have done a remarkable job of complying with the health and safety measures put in place to protect our Clemson community and we see it in the numbers,” Provost Bob Jones said in a news release. “As we have since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to follow the data and adjust our approach as appropriate to the circumstances. Our comprehensive testing approach – with more than 250,000 tests completed since August – has allowed our university to provide an in-person learning environment this Fall Semester.”
Clemson mentioned more than 60 percent of students, faculty, and staff have voluntarily uploaded proof of vaccination.
Testing requirements for students and employees remain the same for now and will be watched continuously.
