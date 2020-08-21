CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – With kickoff just weeks away, Clemson fans are anxious and ready to find out what's in store this football season.
“Right now they really don’t know what we're going to get and we don't know what we're going to get,” Clemson super fan Dean Cox said.
If you are a Clemson fan, chances are you've seen Dean Cox in the crowd. Even in a sea of orange his orange cowboy hat stands out, but he said this is the first time in nearly 25 years he may not be in the stands.
“I’m going to still try to hang on to hope for two tickets and a motor home space and get on the golf cart, shoot to the stadium, put on my mask and watch some football this year,” Cox, known as ‘The Hat’, said.
Cox is among thousands of Clemson fans waiting to find out if they will get season tickets this year. The university said stadium capacity will be set in coordination with public health officials keeping social distancing guidelines in place. According to Clemson Athletics, this means less tickets will be sold this season.
“Clemson is family and these people have been sitting around me for 20 years and all of a sudden, if they didn’t opt out, they’re going to be moved somewhere else,” Cox said.
Clemson fans were given the option to ‘redshirt’-or opt out- of season tickets this year.
“Like a football player, you got a chance to be on the team, not play this year and start playing next year,” Cox said, “Well that’s what you’re doing with your tickets when you redshirt. If you’ve paid your IPTAY fees and you want to keep your tickets for next year you can opt out and redshirt and move everything to next year and still keep your same tickets.”
The university will release details about tailgating, parking and ticket assignments following the response they get from fans planning to ‘redshirt’. Details on ticket assignments will be released after the August 21 ‘redshirt’ deadline.
Cox said he considered taking the ‘redshirt’ option but didn’t want to miss out on the chance to watch the Tigers play in Death Valley.
“I opted out last night and opted right back in today because I just couldn’t make myself do it.”
Find out more about the ‘redshirt’ option here.
