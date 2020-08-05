CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A partnership between two South Carolina universities aims to provide more testing for COVID-19 in rural parts of the state.
Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolin say the Healthy Me - Healthy SC program plans to provide testing support for underserved areas in the Upstate and Midlands regions. A news release from Clemson notes such underserved areas experience disparities in access to screening, testing, prevention, and treatment for the virus.
The program has deployed a mobile testing team to conduct screenings and collections in those areas. The initiative first began in Walhalla on July 30, and will continue with weekly screenings over the next six months.
The release says this will include walk-up and drive-through clinics at various locations for testing, without pre-screening. Community members are asked to bring a photo ID and an insurance card if you have insurance. Insurance isn't required for testing as it's free to the community, but the CARES Act requires MUSC to bill providers if patients do have it.
The efforts include faculty from Clemson and MUSC. Clemson's Cooperative Extension Services is coordinating screening sites, along with marketing and poromotion, and Clemson's Joseph F. Sullivan Center will operate the testing team.
Michelle Parisi, director of Nutrition and Health Extension Programs and assistant professor in the Department of Food, Nutrition and Packaging Sciences at Clemson said, “Clemson Cooperative Extension is happy to be a part of the HMHSC holistic approach to health and well-being for South Carolina citizens. With educational programs established in every county of the state, the Health Extension has been a trusted source of scientific information for rural and underserved communities for over 100 years. These longstanding relationships assist HMHSC in bridging the gap between health resources and underserved communities in our state.”
HMHSC was launched in 2019 to tackle a variety of areas of need, like infant mortality, childhood obesity, cancer prevention, and pain management. The pilot counties for those programs included rural Anderson, Barnwell, and Williamsburg counties. Those sites will now see the mobile vans deployed for testing.
“Our mission is to build healthier communities by offering innovative solutions that establish partnerships and leverage resources throughout South Carolina. And our response to COVID-19 allows us to make both an immediate and lasting impact on the health of South Carolina citizens,” said David Sudduth, executive director of the program.
You can get more information on the mobile testing sites at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.