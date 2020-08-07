CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University's August graduates will be waiting a little longer for an in-person celebration.
Originally, the university had planned to hold August graduations on Friday, August 7. However, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed that back to the weekend of October 9-11. Unfortunately, the university now says that date is changing as a result of the revised ACC football schedule. In a letter to students, university president Jim Clements says they just learned of the change on Thursday, and are now working to re-schedule the August commencement.
Clements said a decision is expected to be announced in the next week. In the meanwhile, Clemson has created a Class of 2020 website to celebrate those August graduates, of which there are more than 1,000.
