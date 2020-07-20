CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Clemson University scientist is working to develop a quick detection test for COVID-19. The associate professor Feng Ding, said that current testing require samples to be sent out to labs, which then causes a back log, leading to long wait times for results.
He said the research he's doing would fix that, leading to patients knowing whether or not they have the virus almost immediately.
The hope here is that they can test at medical care sites and hospitals by quickly examining a patient's sample in as few as 15 minutes.
They will be detecting virus protein in real time. It will be a game changer, letting you know whether or not you have the virus in a matter of minutes.
"This is to test the virus and infection at point of care," Ding said. "So you can actually immediately know whether the person is infected or not at the time that you basically collect the sample."
Which means the person needs to be isolated, in case the test is positive, but it would end up reducing lag time in labs across the state.
"It has several advantages, this kind of technology," Ding said. "Hopefully it's proven workable because you never know with basic research that takes time and that will be commercialized, but the general idea is not for this pandemic, but future ones."
It's very complicated and Ding said he's still in the beginning of their research.
"We use it to basically design a DNA sequence that actually recognize the spike protein," Ding said. "And upon recognizing it, it can change the shape. So that's actually what we do."
