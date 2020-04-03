CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - You may not be able to go to your favorite restaurants right now, but some Clemson students are making sure you can still enjoy your go-to spots when they reopen.
“Stuff like TD’s, Esso Club, Triple T’s are all locally owned and right now we’re trying to help those businesses and owners stay afloat," Sudarshan Sridharan said.
The Clemson sophomore spent spring break at his off-campus apartment. One day he looked outside and realized the toll the global pandemic, COVID-19, had already taken on the small community.
“When I looked out my window everything was closed so I tried to figure out what to do,” he said. “We’re not a large town. We don’t have a lot of money, so how long are these restaurants going to last?”
He said the streets, which were usually full, were now empty, and doors to restaurants and bars were shut, following an order from Gov. Henry McMaster closing all dining room service in restaurants across the state.
“Most of these restaurants have about a week to two weeks,” Sridharan said, “Not even one whole pay period of cash on hand, so I knew we had to do something fast.”
With the help of three other students, Sridharan spent spring break developing the website, SaveMAPS, which stands for “Save Mom and Pop Shops.”
Clemson freshman Jack Feinstein helped create the initial website and programming for SaveMAPS. Junior Nick Stefanchik worked with restaurants and helped make the website business friendly. And political science major Ariana Bulkley helped source and onboard restaurants.
Customers can choose from dozens of restaurants, pick their amount, and once they pay, the gift card is immediately delivered to their inbox.
Sridharan said all proceeds go directly to the restaurants.
“Liquidity, meaning cash on hand or cash in their bank account, is the main problem that small businesses are facing right now, so in order to mitigate this problem, they’re selling gift cards, and that gives them cash right now so customers can go in and use their gift cards later,” he said.
The website quickly grew to include restaurants in other cities, including Greenville, Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach, and is currently expanding to other states.
“We want to provide resources not just to the Clemson community, but throughout South Carolina and the entire Eastern Seaboard to get them through coronavirus,” Sridharan said, “Then we want to try to figure out how they can come out even stronger than they were before.”
SaveMAPS has about 250 restaurants to choose from, and that number is growing daily.
