CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson's athletic department says South Carolina's state government has approved its plan for reduced fan capacity at home athletic events for fall 2020.
An announcement Thursday says the SC Department of Commerce made the approval, which applies to fall sports like football, volleyball, and soccer. For the football season, Memorial Stadium will see 19,000 fans allowed in the stands; the regular capacity is 81,500. Meanwhile, Jervey Gym will limit seating to 250 fans, while soccer matches at Riggs Field will hold no more than 1,000 fans.
For Death Valley specifically, Clemson Athletics says fans will be seated mainly in pods of two and four associated guests throughout the stadium with six feet of physical distance between pods.
“We are thankful for the careful review and approval from Governor McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Commerce and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for our plan to host fans in our venues this fall,” said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich. “Our IPTAY and athletic staff have worked tirelessly and taken a comprehensive look at the gameday experience. Clemson sought input from external medical, public health and facility planning experts during the process, as well as the University Strategic Operations Group. With the information available today, we are confident in our ability to safely allow fans at games, which is incredibly important to our student-athletes, coaches, fans and local community. We’ll continue to monitor guidance and make adjustments if necessary.”
The limits on crowds are the latest measure universities across the country are putting in place as they seek ways to keep fall sports active amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after several professional sports returned initially with no fans allowed.
Clemson donors and season ticketholders who chose a "redshirt option" for athletic events will be contacted via email on Friday regarding football ticket and parking availability. Premium Seating details will be handled directly.
Here's a look at the safety measures for football season, ticketing, and parking:
STADIUM SAFETY MEASURES
Fans who are listed among the CDC’s at-risk groups are especially vulnerable and should consider staying home and refraining from attending events.
Face coverings are required unless eating or drinking.
Pregame traditions like the Tiger Band parade and Tiger Walk and postgame traditions like Gathering at the Paw will not take place in 2020.
Fans will be seated in pods of two or four affiliated guests in socially-distanced pods.
Each fan will have a designated gate of entry.
No stadium re-entry (pass-outs) permitted.
TICKETING
Ticketing is all mobile for the 2020 season.
Ticketholders provided assigned times for entry.
PARKING/TAILGATING
Clemson asks fans not to tailgate during the 2020 season. Tents, trailers and large groups are prohibited.
Lots open three hours prior to kickoff.
Fans are asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing whenever possible in parking areas.
Parking assignments will be based on seating location to minimize contact.
Lots close 60 minutes after the game.
Here's a list of key dates fans should know too:
- Aug. 28, 10 a.m. - Ticketholder approximate allocation and stadium area information distributed via email.
- Sept. 2, 11:59 p.m. - Ticketholder confirmation of Aug. 28 email is due; Final chance to opt out.
- Sept. 4 - Those who have previously opted out will be contacted with refund options.
- Sept. 9 - Parking passes mailed.
- Sept. 11 - Access to The Citadel game mobile tickets available in online account.
- Sept. 19 - Kickoff vs. The Citadel (Time TBA).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.