CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University has announced incentives will be provided for those who voluntarily upload their proof of vaccination through its Proof of Vaccination Upload Tool.
Students who upload a completed vaccination record before Sept. 30 will receive $50 in Paw Points loaded onto their TigerOne card, according to the university.
Additionally, every student and employee who uploads proof of vaccination before Sept. 30 will, be eligible for a drawing for additional prizes. However, students and employees who have already uploaded proof of vaccination don’t need to do so again.
STUDENT DRAWING
- 20 students will receive a $300 Barnes and Noble gift card
- 10 students will receive a new iPad or laptop
- 5 students will receive a free year of unlimited meal plan
- 1 student will receive a free tuition for a year
EMPLOYEE DRAWING
- 1,200 employees will receive a Tervis or Hydroflask drinkware items of their choice
- 150 employees will receive a meal plan (50 meals) for as long as they are employed by Clemson University
- 50 employees will receive an iPad
- 10 employees will receive a reserved parking space on main campus
More information on the drawing, including registration details, will be forthcoming. If selected, non-main campus drawing winners will receive an award applicable to their location.
