CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University announced that it will require masks in all buildings regardless of vaccination status for the first three weeks of the semester.
An announcement posted on the university's website says that masks will be required in classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, residential, and dining halls.
Masks can only be removed when eating or in private spaces, Clemson says.
The announcement comes on the same day that the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a decision saying that public colleges and universities in the state are allowed to institute universal mask mandates.
