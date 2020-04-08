CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Colleges and universities throughout the nation are making adjustments to their operations, particularly turning to the internet to conduct classes.
With the no official end to the coronavirus pandemic in sight, several schools are looking ahead to summer courses - and how to conduct those classes.
On April 8, Clemson University announced that all undergraduate and gradutate summer academic classes will be taught online. This will last throughout the entire summer term, ending August 7, 2020.
📣 Today's Update: All undergraduate and graduate summer academic courses will move to online instruction through August 7th, the completion of the summer term. Click ⤵️ for more information.— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) April 8, 2020
For all Clemson updates regarding coronavirus adjustments, click here.
