CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Vice President of University Relations Mark Land is telling students tonight that while COVID-19 fatigue may be setting in, now is definitely not the time to drop your guard.
“We all know what the situation in the Upstate is like right now as it relates to COVID-19," Land said. “Something like this—when you hear about the event that occurred Friday—is really concerning for us, because those things have the potential to undo a whole lot of good work that’s been done."
Land is referring to an alleged illegal gathering at a popular downtown bar, which, according to police, held a concert were several ordinances could’ve been violated.
“We will have to wait and see what the investigation yields," Land explained, “but we do have the ability to take some action if we need to. Could be anything from warnings to suspension, those sorts of things."
Clemson PD says they are currently reviewing event footage. And it’s not just the venue on the hook. Chief Jorge Campos says individuals who violated city policies could also be charged
“We are trying very hard right now to be able to provide our students with the kind of educational experience they want," Land said.
He adds that events like these are a clear and present danger to that goal. City policies state you must wear your mask unless actively eating or drinking, and that capacity limits indoors are to be strictly enforced.
In a statement, Clemson‘s mayor also said businesses can be shut down by police for not complying.
“Wear your mask," Land warned. “Keep your distance, wash your hands. Be smart about where you are at and where you’re going. And don’t just do it for yourself; do it for those around you," he said.
