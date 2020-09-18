CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Clemson University released their latest COVID-19 update along with announcements that will affect the fall semester calendar.
The university said with students returning to in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 21, Clemson is in the process of testing all students for COVID-19.
Clemson reported of the more than 4,000 students tested from Sept. 11-13, the first three days of on-campus move-in, less than 1 percent of students tested positive. Those students are currently in the school's quarantine and isolation protocol.
The university said while higher rates of positivity are expected with off-campus students, test results for these students have also been encouraging. Of the more than 8,000 results we have received from those students tested Monday-Wednesday of this week, only 3.5 percent were positive for COVID-19.
The university also announced that ceremonies for their May and August graduates have been rescheduled for Nov. 13-15 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. Details about the December commencement will come out soon.
Clemson announced Homecoming activities will be canceled, including Tigerama, the annual Homecoming parade, and float build.
Clemson University said their top priority remains completing a successful fall semester. As a result, some events and activities will continue to be held virtually or postponed due to significantly reduced capacities and physical distancing guidelines.
