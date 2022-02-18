CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University announced plans to list its mask requirements on campus.
Monday, Feb. 21, masks will no loner be required in university facilities.
Face masks are still required where federal and state mandates apply.
Effective Monday, February 21, face masks are not required in university facilities except where required by federal and state mandates.— Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) February 18, 2022
