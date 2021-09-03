CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University Officials announced they are extending the University's mask requirement through October 8.
The University announced the extension on its website on Friday.
The announcement says that University continues to evaluate all public health data to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. After analyzing the COVID-19 trends, Clemson decided to extend the mask mandate, according to officials.
m=Masks will still be required in classrooms, instructional facilities, offices, labs, residential, and dining halls. according to officials.
Masks can only be removed when eating or while people are in private spaces, Clemson says.
Officials say they will continue to review trends in the community and make decisions based on the data.
Last month, officials announced that the University would require masks for the first three weeks of the semester.
That initial announcement came on the same day that the South Carolina Supreme Court issued a decision saying that public colleges and universities in the state are allowed to institute universal mask mandates.
