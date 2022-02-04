CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson University announced an update to its mask policy for the spring semester.
According to a release from the school, masks are still required in instructional spaces (classrooms, instructional labs, etc.), medical facilities, testing sites, research labs, and public transportation (CATBus, Tiger Transit, etc.).
Masks are strongly encouraged in group interactions that take place outdoors, according to Clemson.
The university had originally recommended masks in instructional spaces when it released its mask policy for the fall 2021 semester, but they were not required at the time.
PREVIOUSLY: Clemson releases COVID-19 guidelines for upcoming school year
