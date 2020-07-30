CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson University says high school students who are looking to apply to be a Tiger in 2021 won't need to worry about the SAT or ACT to be accepted to the university.
In a news release Thursday, the university said it will temporarily waive the standardized test score requirements for those applying for the 2021-22 academic year, acknowledging that testing sites may not be able to open amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The university also notes prospective students may not feel comfortable testing, so they say the temporary waiver helps minimize stress.
“We recognize the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for prospective students, including access to standardized testing opportunities,” said David Kuskowski, associate vice president of enrollment management at Clemson University. “We hope that our adoption of a test-optional policy will reassure students they will not be penalized for circumstances beyond their control.”
Students who don't submit test scores will not be disadvantaged and will not affect financial aid eligibility. The Honors College is also prepared to review program applicants without those scores, including the National Scholars program.
"Our admissions review process has always considered a variety of factors, and a student’s academic performance in high school is the clearest indicator of potential success at Clemson. The adoption of this policy allows us to continue to assess students’ ability to thrive at Clemson according to these factors,” said Kuskowski. It will be in effect only for students applying for admission during the 2021 calendar year (Spring, Summer, and Fall semesters).
While the ACT and SAT aren't required for submission, the university says test scores for either test are still required for the South Carolina's Palmetto scholarship, and will be important for the state's Life scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.