Football generic

A football in a field.

 Pixabay

CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clinton High School's upcoming varsity and junior varsity football games against Newberry High School have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from Clinton's athletic department. 

Clinton says that the games may or may not be rescheduled. 

Stay tuned as we work to learn more. 

