CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clinton High School's upcoming varsity and junior varsity football games against Newberry High School have been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a tweet from Clinton's athletic department.
Due to positive COVID tests & COVID protocols, the JV and Varsity football games with Newberry High School have been postponed. They may/may not be rescheduled.— Clinton Carolina (@ClintonHSSports) August 30, 2021
Clinton says that the games may or may not be rescheduled.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
MORE NEWS: NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations for referees and others who work with players
