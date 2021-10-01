HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) – A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been found at Calvary Road Baptist Church in Maggie Valley, according to Haywood County Emergency Services.
Thirteen cases have been confirmed over the last 10 days and many of the positive cases came from people who went to a revival at the church on the week of Sept. 12, according to the department.
The church released the below statement regarding the cluster:
“Upon receiving information from members within our congregation of positive COVID-19 cases, CRBC took the following actions: 1) We immediately paused all on-campus activities for two weeks, which began on Wednesday, September 15, offering virtual services through all of our social media platforms. 2) We also partnered with BioPure, a local company which specializes in deep sanitation needs, to disinfect our entire campus at 2701 Soco Road, Maggie Valley as well as our office location at 2177 Russ Avenue, Waynesville. 3) We minimized traffic inside our main building as well as our office building in an effort to minimize any potential exposure. “
The church is now working closely with Haywood Health and Human Services to meet all guidelines.
Additionally, Haywood County Public Health is working to identify any close contacts of those exposed.
