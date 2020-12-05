CONWAY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Chanticleers danced under the national spotlight Saturday night with a win over Brigham Young University.
The Chanticleers took the win 22-17, improving to a still-flawless 10-0 record for the season. The Chants also upset a higher-ranked team; Coastal Carolina was ranked 18, while BYU was at 13 this week.
The matchup aired on ESPNU, where audiences saw BYU and Coastal trade blows across all four quarters. At the end of the third quarter, the Chants were down by just one point, but rallied late in the game to secure the victory.
Saturday's game was originally supposed to see the Chants take on Liberty University, but COVID-related issues from the Flames prevented that matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.