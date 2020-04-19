(FOX Carolina) - Several South Carolina lawmakers have indicated that the state's beaches and some stores will be re-opened this week.
In a short Facebook post, Stephen Goldfinch (R-Dist. 34) said beach access would once again be reopened next week. His post, however, did not indicate if this would be by order of Governor Henry McMaster.
Another post from state representative Josiah Magnuson (R-Dist. 38) echoed the same message. Magnuson says he received a call from McMaster's office confirming this, adding that social distancing measures would still be required. Magnuson says he and two other representatives requested the distancing requirement in a letter sent to McMaster. He also says the governor will announce this in a press conference Monday, April 20.
State representative Stewart Jones (R-District 14) also posted he got a call from McMaster's office, saying he hopes "EVERY small business is up and going again" by next week's end.
Saturday, Rep. Neal Collins (R-District 5) took to Twitter to reiterate his fellow lawmakers' message concerning public access to beaches. He says social distancing will be enforced - groups of three or more will be considered a health threat.
1/ Daily Update9pm Light your front porch* Communities are encouraged to turn their front lights on April 18 at 9 p.m. for National Lineman Day. #ThankALineman* 148 homes across SC were destroyed by the 20 tornadoes on April 13 ... pic.twitter.com/Mbntx2pTNS— Rep. Neal Collins (@collins_neal) April 19, 2020
As far as retail stores go, Collins says all stores will be expected to limit occupancy to either five customers per 1,000 square feet, or 20% occupancy.
Gov. McMaster closed public access to South Carolina beaches in an executive order on March 30. Since then, he's re-opened public boat landings.
We've reached out to McMaster's office to confirm if the governor plans on re-opening beaches.
Coastal towns respond
A day after the state lawmakers made these announcements, four coastal cities issued a joint statement saying they will restrict access to public beaches.
The city of Isle of Palms, the town of Sullivan's Island, the city of Folly Beach, and the town of Edisto Beach issued a joint statement saying they would maintain entry checkpoints and access restrictions after the governor's anticipated announcement. Additionally, the four cities say Charleston County Parks will remain closed and municipalities are working with Charleston County and Colleton County governments.
The full statement, found on the Isle of Palms' website, follows:
The City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach and the Town of Edisto Beach continue to monitor the rapidly emerging outbreak of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and we remain committed on maintaining safe regional practices.
There is no evidence from medical professionals that indicates that the threat of COVID-19 in our region has diminished. South Carolina is still in the acceleration phase and even with the reduction in growth of new cases, new cases could begin to grow quickly if social distancing restrictions are lifted.
In consideration of the health and safety of our law enforcement staff, residents, and the residents of Charleston County, all four coastal municipalities intend to maintain the entry checkpoints and access restrictions after Governor McMaster announces the reopening of the public beach accesses this week.
Charleston County Parks will also remain closed and the municipalities are working closely with Charleston County and Colleton County Governments on this effort.
We will continue to collaborate on a coordinated, measured and staggered strategy to safely re-open our communities.
