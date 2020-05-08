GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Another round of COVID-19 testing will happened in the Upstate this weekend.
Prisma Health and the Department of Health and Environmental Control is focusing public efforts to expand testing in under resourced, minority, and rural communities.
This week’s testing will take place in the parking lot of La Unica Super Center located on White Horse Road.
A local activist is urging her direct community to take advantage of this free opportunity.
Rossy Deboya is a voice for the Hispanic community in Greenville. She says often times there are issues that discourage Hispanic people from seeking help.
Things like language barriers, employment status, even legalities come into play.
“Most of them they don’t know what they have to do because they are scared, they don’t want to go to the hospital. They pass the days in the house,” said Bedoya.
Another common issue she spoke about was undocumented citizens. They fear deportation.
“It’s hard to explain to you because my community is really sensitive because the position of them in this country. Most of them don’t have papers and they are scared,” she said.
Testing will be done from 10:00 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 9.
No documentation will be needed.
