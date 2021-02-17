HAYWOOD, NC (FOX Carolina) - Gladys Knight, "Empress of Soul," and her husband William McDowell are encouraging vaccinations in Haywood Co. by bringing the vaccination to underserved populations.
According to Haywood Co. Emergency Management officials, the couple, who created a community center and nonprofit RHS Community Foundation in Canton, NC, held an event at a community-centered clinic on Feb. 13 at the Reynolds School site in Canton.
Officials said the event saw 117 vaccines distributed within the underserved population. The vaccination clinic also allowed emergency services to use its new mobile vaccination trailer for the first time.
When asked why she chose to get the vaccine, Knight said in a news release, “Because I’m concerned about everybody. I’m a people person. I love people, and if not for people I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing.”
For more information on the vaccine in Haywood County, click here.
