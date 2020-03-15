GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several Upstate foundations are joining forces to provide for service workers amidst the outbreak of COVID-19.
United Way of Greenville County, Hollingsworth Funds, the Community Foundation of Greenville, and the Jolley Foundation are among the first groups to announce the launch of the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund on Sunday, helping who the group says are the most vulnerable neighbors with necessary resources.
The fund will focus on supporting local nonprofits working in areas identified as having high numbers of affected individuals and those working with the most vulnerable populations to respond to physical health, mental health, and economic impacts of the pandemic. The group is also working with Greenville County Schools and others in the region to coordinate with social service organizations and businesses focused on supporting children and families, hourly wage earners, workers in the gig economy, older adults, people living with disabilities, and other vulnerable communities. 100% of funds donated will go to those efforts.
“We know the near and long-term impact of the coronavirus will surely have long lasting implications across all sectors, and will disproportionately affect those earning hourly wages, those without health insurance or access to child care, and those already living in poverty,” said Meghan Barp, United Way of Greenville County President and CEO. “The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund is here to serve the critical needs of of our most vulnerable neighbors as we work together in response to the coronavirus, as well as look ahead to ensure inclusion of those furthest behind, who may otherwise face the worst effects of the pandemic in the months ahead.”
For information on how to donate, click here.
