GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several colleges and universities will see fall sports competition postponed until spring 2021.
Conference Carolinas, a Division II league in the NCAA, announced the decision Saturday morning, which a news release says came after extensive deliberation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that schools with certain athletic programs will now see championships in the spring semester, chiefly men's and women's cross-country, men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball. The conference says schedules will be reduced for those sports so that member institutions can choose to create a regular season schedule that won't see student-athletes exhaust a year of eligibility, using relief provided to D-II institutions.
This conference includes schools in both North and South Carolina, along with Georgia and Tennessee. Upstate schools affected by this decision include Converse College, Erskine College, North Greenville University, and Southern Wesleyan University.
The conference says member schools will be able to use their own discretion to practice or compete in out-of-season athletically-related activities and non-championship segments in fall 200 for all sports, per NCAA rules. Additionally, winter sports like men's and women's swimming & diving and men's and women's indoor track & field have their own institutional discretion as to when their playing seasons start. A decision on men's and women's basketball and men's wrestling season starts will be made at a later date.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our top priority,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “This was a difficult decision. When we initially announced in late July that our goal was to proceed with intercollegiate competition in the fall, we fully intended to do so. Unfortunately, the situation evolved to the point where this decision had to be made to protect our student-athletes and our institutions. We are thankful for the exhaustive efforts of our Board of Directors and Directors of Athletics working with us daily to evaluate what is best for all involved. We look forward to watching our fall student-athletes compete for Conference Carolinas championships in the spring of 2021.”
Conference Carolinas’ decision follows the requirements set forth by the NCAA Board of Governors and the cancellation of the NCAA Division II Fall Championships by the Presidents’ Council.
