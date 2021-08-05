ROCK HILL, SC (FOX Carolina) – Congressman Ralph Norman of Rock Hill has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a release.
Norman said he started to experience minor symptoms Thursday morning.
Norman said he is vaccinated and that his symptoms are mild.
Norman will now quarantine for the next ten days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.