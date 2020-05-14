SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Converse College says they've finalized plans for commencement amidst COVID-19 while looking ahead to the summer and fall.
Converse says they will hold a virtual Baccalaureate service at this link at 5 p.m. EST on Friday, May 15, along with a virtual Commencement ceremony at 9:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, May 16. Senior celebration pages will also be posted online to feature the accomplishments of the undergraduate and graduate class of 2020.
There will still be an in-person ceremony, of course. The ceremony planned for Saturday, August 29 at the Twichell Auditorium in the Zimmerli Performance Center has been moved up to Saturday, August 1. The college says this will allow more graduates and families to participate.
Beyond graduation, Converse says Summer 1A courses have been moved online, and 1B courses were already scheduled as online formats. The college is planning for Summer 2 and 3 to be on campus tentatively if a course was scheduled that way. Administrators will make final confirmation for this by June 8.
As for the upcoming Fall Term, the college's plan if to return to campus and resume face-to-face instruction unless the pandemic worsens and/or government guidance calls for continued remote learning. Administrators and the Board of Trustees will constantly evaluate this situation along with virus projections. Converse leaders plan on making the final call by July 15.
