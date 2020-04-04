SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Converse College is paying students back after shutting down campus and switching to online instruction amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a news release Saturday, the college announced they will offer a prorated remittance on housing and dining fees, basing it on a move-out date of April 5, 2020, regardless of the day students moved out. The formula will be based on individual student federal, state, and institutional aid. Students who received grands or scholarship aid that covers 100% of charges will have institutional aid proportionately reduced, and a refund won't be issued. Students receiving funds from the Veteran's Administration may have required adjustments made by that agency before Converse College can issue a refund.
Students who had planned to stay in housing but whose circumstances have changed may request an extension to coordinate their move-out. For those students, Converse will extend move-out date to the end of business on April 8, 2020.
Remittances will first be applied to any outstanding amount owed by the student to Converse and to any loss of deposit due to room damage, which will be assessed by Residential Life staff starting on April 13. Students whose rooms have damage that wasn't noted during the check-in process will be notified.
Students can choose what they wish to do with their remittances after necessary funds have been applied to balances and/or loss of deposits. Possible options include:
- Reducing loan amount
- Applying it to fall 2020 charges
- Donating some or all to the Student Benevolenve Fund to help others facing hardship due to the virus
- Request the remittance in a check
In addition to the pro-rated remittances for room and board fees, Converse is suspending all finance charges for late payments starting April 1, and is returning the $150 graduation fee to students who have paid for it.
Converse's Office of Accounting and Administration will be going through each student’s account individually over the weeks of April 6 and April 13 and will communicate to each student through their Converse email address as quickly as the remittance is calculated, with the intent to have all communications to students completed no later than April 17, 2020.
The college's COVID-19 task force also posts updates online regularly.
