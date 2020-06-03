SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Converse College says the upcoming fall semester will see some changes made in the wake of COVID-19, changes the college says will help reduce the risk of health hazards due to travel.
Converse says the fall term will begin on Monday, August 17, 2020. This is one week earlier than originally scheduled. The college says that class instruction will be held on Labor Day (September 7) and during the originally-scheduled Fall Break on October 12 and 13, effectively cancelling those planned holidays.
In addition to the earlier-than-usual start to the fall semester, Converse says the last day of classes will be on Friday, November 20. Following that, final exams will be held from Saturday, November 21 through Tuesday, November 24. Residential students will need to move out of their halls by the end of the day on November 24.
A combined Thanksgiving and holiday break will begin on Wednesday, November 25 and continue until the January term begins.
Converse says courses for the fall term will have necessary online components available if administrators need to adjust the academic schedule again due to a resurgence of the virus, with the understanding some courses like laboratories and performances may not be able to be moved completely online.
Beyond schedule and academic changes, Converse has taken steps to reconfigure residential, classroom, and office facilities to make the campus environment safer. The college says this includes:
- Re-configuring seating arrangements and occupancy to promote social distancing
- Placing signage to reinforce social distancing measures and line management in high traffic areas
- Re-designing how meals are provided in the dining hall, along with seating there
- Installing safety shields to separate individuals in customer service areas
- Frequently wiping down high-touch surfaces with a hospital-grade disinfectant, including keyboards, desks, and door handles
- Misting rooms regularly with a hospital-grade disinfectant
- Health screenings through a symptom checklist questionnaire distributed to campus community daily
- Providing assistance and accommodations for those who are immunocompromised
- Establishing a telehealth option for students
- Setting up areas for regular voluntary temperature checks with infrared thermometers
- Placing hand sanitizer stations across campus
You can watch this video about these changes and more online.
