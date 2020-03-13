MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Avid runners, you may want to see if a run you planned for has been rescheduled.
Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run have announced that due to concerns with the coronavirus, the run will be rescheduled from April 4, 2020 to August 1, 2020.
A statement in a pop-up window on the run's website says, in part, "In cooperation with community and municipal leaders, the Cooper River Bridge Run will continue to work to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone in our region and our race participants. We look forward to welcoming you in August for a memorable weekend in Charleston."
Run officials promised updated race information early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.