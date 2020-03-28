GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With confined quarters, shared cells and communal space, jails are a growing concern for spreading the Coronavirus.
Last week, South Carolina Chief Justice Donald Beatty issued a request urging courts to release any person charged with a non-capital crime until their trial date, unless they’re considered a danger to the community.
The Chief Justice signed the order encouraging magistrate judges to set personal recognizance bonds for non-violent offenders, making it easier for an inmate to be released on bond while they’re awaiting trial.
With this type of bond, defendants are released after signing a written promise to show up to court at a later date.
Attorney Andy Moorman with Moorman Law Firm in Greenville said the idea is to cut down on the jail population to prevent spreading COVID-19.
“We’re seeing a lot of emphasis put on ways to try to keep those people who are charged with non-violent offenses out of jail, so we don’t risk, to a larger extent, the spread of the virus, while making sure we don’t endanger community safety,” Moorman said.
