COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday that 10 more people had died from coronavirus complications and 105 more people had tested positive for the virus.
South Carolina now has a total of 3,656 reported cases and 107 deaths.
The ten newest deaths included one from Greenville County and one from Spaartanburg County. All ten people were either elderly or had other health issues.
Of the 105 new cases, the following were from Upstate counties:
Abbeville - 1
Anderson - 3
Greenville - 27
Greenwood - 1
Spartanburg - 1
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
MORE NEWS:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.