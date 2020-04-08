Coronavirus symptoms: 10 key indicators and what to do

(FOX Carolina) - Johns Hopkins released their confirmed number of coronavirus cases, broken down by county across the Carolinas.

Data below is confirmed as of 11 p.m. on April 8, 2020.

South Carolina

COUNTYPOPULATIONCONFIRMED CASESCONFIRMED DEATHS
Abbeville2465750
Aiken166926281
Allendale921420
Anderson195995754
Bamberg1460060
Barnwell2157730
Beaufort1826581694
Berkeley209065550
Calhoun1471351
Charleston3947083051
Cherokee5671140
Chester32326150
Chesterfield46024160
Clarendon34017682
Colleton37568100
Darlington67253290
Dillon3087110
Dorchester155474510
Edgefield2676960
Fairfield22712170
Florence138561455
Georgetown61605221
Greenville4984022143
Greenwood70264120
Hampton1980740
Horry320915916
Jasper27900120
Kershaw643611592
Lancaster89546460
Laurens6671060
Lee17606192
Lexington2863161305
McCormick960620
Marion3156251
Marlboro2713180
Newberry3806870
Oconee7669690
Orangeburg88454300
Pickens122746210
Richland4082633407
Saluda2029950
Spartanburg3021951201
Sumter1069951053
Union27644150
Williamsburg31794120
York2586411082

NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTYPOPULATIONCONFIRMED CASESCONFIRMED DEATHS
Alamance160576300
Alexander3711920
Alleghany1097320
Anson2530660
Ashe2678620
Beaufort47243100
Bertie19644101
Bladen3377810
Brunswick126860261
Buncombe254474371
Burke89712342
Cabarrus201448881
Caldwell81779110
Carteret68920191
Caswell2274620
Catawba156729281
Chatham69791240
Cherokee27668121
Chowan1420510
Clay1081330
Cleveland97159260
Columbus56293141
Craven103082190
Cumberland332106661
Currituck2579630
Dare35741100
Davidson164664731
Davie41991202
Duplin5906280
Durham3064572361
Edgecombe53332120
Forsyth3715731082
Franklin64902231
Gaston216585623
Gates1156330
Granville58874830
Greene21008100
Guilford5235821228
Halifax51737140
Harnett130361342
Haywood6043330
Henderson113625513
Hertford2415351
Hoke53239130
Iredell172525571
Jackson4225620
Johnston191172514
Jones969530
Lee6012550
Lenoir57227110
Lincoln81441110
McDowell45109130
Macon3441011
Martin2305440
Mecklenburg105431484810
Mitchell1504030
Montgomery27338131
Moore95629372
Nash94003251
New Hanover224231530
Northampton20186541
Onslow193912241
Orange142938810
Pamlico1274230
Pasquotank39479100
Pender5902020
Perquimans1345920
Person3930570
Pitt177372511
Polk2045880
Randolph142958372
Richmond4518920
Robeson13344270
Rockingham9127081
Rowan139605642
Rutherford66532250
Sampson6356150
Scotland3526230
Stanly6111480
Stokes4590580
Surry72099100
Swain1425410
Transylvania3351360
Union226694870
Vance44482140
Wake10465583650
Warren2003330
Washington1215680
Watauga5411780
Wayne124002340
Wilkes6846041
Wilson81336382
Yadkin3766590

