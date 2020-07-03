SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's office says an inmate at Tyger River Correctional died because of medical complications tied to COVID-19.
The office says the inmate, identified as 58-year-old Stanley Smith, died just before 7 a.m. Friday at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was admitted on June 26 for exhibiting symptoms of the virus and tested for it.
The coroner's office says cause of death for Smith has been listed as acute respiratory distress secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia.
We've reached out to the South Carolina Department of Corrections for more information.
