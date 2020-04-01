GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Social distancing has become the new norm for people throughout the world as we continue to navigate and curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Several businesses continue to operate, but have been implementing new adjustments to store hours and limiting the amount of customers and employees allowed inside at one time in observance of social distancing.
Wednesday, April 1, Costco and Home Depot announced that they are going to begin restricting how many shoppers can enter their store at a time.
Home Depot previously adjusted their hours, with stores nationwide now closing at 6 p.m. Additionally, they will be monitoring how many people are inside at one time. They're also canceling all major spring promotions in an effort to decrease high levels of traffic in their stores.
Thermometers are also being distributed to employees in both stores and distribution centers. They're asked to perform self-health checks prior to starting their shifts.
For more changes Home Depot is making, click here.
Beginning April 3, Costco says no more than two people per membership card will be permitted in their stores at one time.
"This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts," the company said.
Costco has also adjusted their operating hours. All U.S. warehouses will be closing at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. on Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays.
