GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) Costco announced that beginning on March 24, they'll be dedicating a special hour of operations to their senior members every Tuesday and Thursday.
Any members 60 and older can head over to their nearest Costco between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. to get their shopping done, as well as stop by the pharmacy for any medications.
These changes apply to all locations except for the Business Centers, which remain open during normal business hours.
Find a Costco near you, here.
